ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man injured in a shooting in Zebulon was “not the intended target,” police said Friday.

Zebulon police outlined new information from their investigation into the Thursday night shooting.

Police have identified the victim only as a 33-year-old man who lives in Primrose Place in Zebulon. They say he was visiting a home on West Barbee Street when he was struck by a single gunshot.

The investigation has revealed that the “attack was directed towards a particular individual, however the victim was not the intended target,” police also shared.

The man was struck in the upper body and has since been treated and released from a local hospital for injuries that were non-life threatening.

The department says it does not believe there is a threat to the public, but police have not yet taken anyone into custody.

Neighboring law enforcement agencies such as the Wendell Police Department, Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol were on the scene to assist in the investigation.

Now, Zebulon police said investigators are following up on “several promising leads.”

Anyone with information that might assist in this investigation is asked to call 919-823-1818.