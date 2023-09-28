ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A military veteran with disabilities and his wife are getting a first look at their new, mortgage-free home in Zebulon.

Retired Army captain Hans Mumm came to CBS 17 a few months ago after he said contractors stole the contents of what was supposed to be his family’s forever home.

The nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes heard about Mumm’s difficulties with the previous contractors, and on Thursday morning Mumm and his wife Christina took their first steps in their new home.

The nonprofit’s director of construction Kim Valdyke said the home is built to accommodate Mumm’s injuries from his more than 16 years of service in the military.

“This is absolutely unbelievable. It is beautiful. Way beyond our expectations of a home.” Mumm said.

The Mumm family also said seeing all the support they’ve received has gone a long way in restoring their faith in humanity. Building Homes for Heroes said its next home reveal in Georgia will mark their 345th and that will be next month.