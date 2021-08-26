Wake County Schools considering new COVID safety measures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – School districts across the triangle are implementing new tactics as COVID cases and clusters continue to rise.

Wake County Schools reported 140 new cases in the first two days of the traditional school year.

Despite saying most of its staff and an estimated 60 percent of students are vaccinated, the district said it is still dealing with hundreds of COVID cases, more than 700 cases were reported during the month of August.

Now the school district is looking at changing some of its safety protocols as a result.

Wake County Schools is considering requiring everyone to wear face masks both indoors and outdoors, including for recess, athletics, and other extracurricular activities.

The district is also asking schools to identify as many indoor and outdoor eating options as possible, it is also considering regular COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated employees and student-athletes among some other considerations.

One parent with two kids in Wake County Schools, who are not yet old enough to be vaccinated, said this is a start but that it’s one that might be coming too late.

“I do hope that these things are implemented fast and that we’re not just waiting for a terrible outbreak and then we look back and say we should’ve done these things earlier. Things are changing constantly so people need to be proactive and do these things before we have an outbreak,” Wake County parent Adriana de Souza e Silva said.

Another parent said COVID spread during the modified school year led her to withdraw her sixth grader in July after just one week of in-person instruction.

“I just saw a lot of holes in the process and did not feel safe especially because we are a high-risk family,” Wake County parent Kira Kroboth said.

However, Kroboth said she hopes she can return her child to in-person learning if COVID cases decline following stricter district guidelines.

“I may have kept him in school if what was announced yesterday was announced in July. The announcement seemed more proactive than reactive to me,” Kroboth said.

The Wake County School Board will discuss some of their safety considerations at its meeting Sept. 7.