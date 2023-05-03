RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students and teachers with Wake County Schools are showcasing their work in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Wednesday, Wake Ed Partnership hosted their annual “STEMposium” event.

The event is similar to a science fair where students get to show off projects related to STEM.

Students at Kingswood Elementary School worked on a project where they redesigned the ramps and staircases at the school that lead to the playground.

“We wanted to make the school more interactive for students on the ramp and stairs because if they go on the ramp it’s just going to be very boring. It’s not very interesting. If we add potential fidgets, if we add more instruments that kids can play it’ll be more interactive,” said second-grader Kai Andrady.

The event is a part of Wake Ed’s SummerSTEM program.

Every summer educators’ partner with local companies for one week to explore career fields that they can then take back to the classroom.

Students at Lake Myra Elementary School designed an outdoor classroom for their school.

“It’s really helped us learn more about nature in our outdoor classroom,” said student Kimya Tibon.

About 45 schools from across Wake County participated in the event.