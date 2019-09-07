Wake County team heads to NC coast after Dorian, Knightdale crew returns home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) Knightdale Fire Captain Mark Guy is back in the Triangle this weekend. He and other firefighters traveled to Harkers Island to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

“Oftentimes, when storms come through, fire departments, EMS, police can get overwhelmed,” Guy said. “It’s good to be able to go down and to help our brothers and sisters take care of people.”

He said while at the coast, firefighters slept in a city hall, and helped local fire crews.

“We did see some significant flooding, some overturned campers, some boats that had flipped over during the storm,” he said.

CBS 17 also caught up with Sarah Ruiz with the Salvation Army of Wake County. Saturday, she and others were traveling on a ferry to Ocracoke Island to feed families still on the island after the storm.

“No electricity, no water, and that’s what I guess what they’re waiting on,” Ruiz said. “They were hit pretty bad. Some aren’t able to get out. Some were airlifted out.”

This isn’t Ruiz’s first time deploying after a hurricane.

Last year, her team went to Carteret County where they served 10,000 people in 10 days after Hurricane Florence hit.

“For me, it’s just a no-brainer,” she said. “We’re in the business of helping. For me, I would want someone to do the same if we were in a disaster.”

Both Guy and Ruiz hope help continues to come to the coast. Ruiz said her team with the Salvation Army of Wake County plans on being in Ocracoke Island for two weeks.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now