WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—A Wake Forest park was vandalized overnight.

Officials said the E. Carroll Joyner Park restrooms were vandalized, and glass doors, mirrors, and sinks were shattered and smashed along with toilets being clogged up.

“I’m disgusted that someone would so callously destroy the restrooms at our flagship park,” said Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Director Ruben Wall. “This malicious act will not be taken lightly.”







The repairs will cost thousands, according to Wall; and the restrooms will remain closed while the repairs are being completed.

If you know anything about this vandalism, call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150. You may remain anonymous.