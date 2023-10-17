RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech is partnering with a local pharmacy to help administer flu vaccines in honor of National Pharmacy Week.

On Tuesday, students and staff lined up at the school’s health sciences campus to get their flu vaccines.

Wake Tech’s Pharmacy Technology Program students also assisted.

Shannon Natale, the school’s Department Head, says they decided to do the flu clinic because pharmacy technicians can now give out vaccinations in pharmacies, so it’s something these students will be doing once, they graduate.

“Our students, they do become certified immunizers in our program. These are first-year students, so we wanted them to see how the process works and be involved in the process,” said Natale.

Phuong Nguyen, one of the students a part of the program, has dreams of eventually becoming a pharmacist and believes the training will help her in her career.

“It just trains you how to work in the pharmacy field, how to fill our prescriptions, all the regulations from the government that you have to follow,” said Nguyen.

The school says the goal is to prepare these students for the pharmacy industry especially because there’s a shortage right now for pharmacy technicians.