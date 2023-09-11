RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wakefield High School in Raleigh will dismiss students on Monday at 11:30 a.m. due to ongoing HVAC issues.

In a message sent out to parents, Principal Malik Bazzell said the school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. because “our HVAC systems are not operating at full capacity.”

The message said school buses will provide transportation for students that ride the bus, and parents are able to pick up their students. Bazzell also said lunch will be served.

School staff will stay with students at school until arrangements have been made for everyone to get home safely. The school said all after school activities are canceled.