Wakefield HS grad takes home $1.6 million prize in Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — WideSpread is a winner times two.

The boat and its crew won the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament title on Saturday when no blue was boated on the final day of competition. Anglers had one last crack to find the big one to bring to the Big Rock Landing weigh station, but it never happened.

It was going to be a tough job to top the 656.5-pound haul that Cole Pirrung, 19, from Raleigh, hauled in on WideSpread. The marlin was hooked before the 3 p.m. cutoff, leading to around a 4-hour battle.

The marlin was weighed just after 10:30 p.m. Friday and blasted to the top of a leaderboard that had Natural at the top for two days with a catch of 521.6 pounds.

Pirrung and the WideSpread landed $1.678,250 million for the catch. The fish that the boat brought in Thursday moved down to fourth in the standings heading into Saturday.

Not a bad week for one boat.

Below is more information on the tournament, including the leaderboard, photos, videos and links to coverage throughout the week.

==========

LEADERBOARD

WideSpread, 656.5 pounds (caught Friday) Natural, 521.6 pounds (caught Tuesday) Outnumbered, 512.4 pounds (caught Thursday) WideSpread, 479.2 pounds (caught Thursday) Following Seas, 448.8 pounds (caught Monday) Anticipation, 446.8 pounds (caught Thursday) Dancin Outlaw, 419.3 pounds (caught Thursday)

The weather was NOT stopping Boat Natural from celebrating their victory. It wasn’t stopping the crowds from seeing it either! #bigrocktournament #BoatNatural @wnct9 @bigrockfishing pic.twitter.com/5v0JJ5QGSg — Kayla M Schmidt (@kaylamarie_tv) June 16, 2021

==========

Saturday’s coverage

Follow the Big Rock as it happens: Website | Twitter | YouTube

2:27 p.m.

With no blue marlin caught to return to the Big Rock Landing weigh station on Saturday, WideSpread is the winner of the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. The boat actually landed on the leaderboard twice with its blue marlin boated Friday that won it all and the blue marlin it landed on Thursday.

2:07 p.m.

From the Big Rock Tournament website: “The final day of the 63rd Annual Big Rock Tournament ended with 3 blue marlin releases! Congratulations to Sea Wolf the Gregory Poole 1st Release of the Day worth $5,000! Once we receive blue marlin verification videos we will send out the final leaderboard! Congratulations to all our winners! STAY TUNED for gamefish weigh-ins!’

12:35 p.m.

Thank you for being a part of the record breaking 63rd annual #bigrocktournament 🙌🏼 Your support directly i@pact Big Rock Charities. Shop online today and receive free shipping on orders over $100 with code “THANKYOU” https://t.co/w0s52PPYga — Big Rock Tournament (@bigrockfishing) June 19, 2021

8:58 a.m.

39 boats are eligible to fish today- 231 are fished out. SEA WOLF is hooked up! Fishing is 8am to 2pm, today. STAY TUNED! — Big Rock Tournament (@bigrockfishing) June 19, 2021

=========

Friday’s coverage

Blog: WideSpread boats rare second blue marlin, vaults to overall lead at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

(Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament photo via YouTube)

(Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament photo via YouTube)

(Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament photo via YouTube)

(Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament photo via YouTube)

Cole Pirrung with the fish WideSpread caught on Friday (Big Rock Blue Marlin photo via YouTube)

(Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament photo via YouTube)

Pirrung family with the fish that was caught Friday (Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament photo via YouTube)

First Blue Marlin for Cole… you know what that means 💦🤿



19 year old Cole Pirrung caught his FIRST billfish weighing in at 656.5-lbs. & worth $1,678,250 💸#bigrocktournament #bigrock #bluemarlin #fishing #offshore pic.twitter.com/1XVFuXo97o — Big Rock Tournament (@bigrockfishing) June 19, 2021

Feel Good Friday: Day of fishing at Big Rock can be fun and beautiful but also a challenge to reel in ‘the big one’

9OYS takes closer look at how Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament works to support local charities

===============

Thursday’s coverage

Blog: Big day of catches shakes up Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament leaderboard; Natural remains at top spot

===============

Wednesday’s coverage

Blog: No blue marlin caught on Day 3 of 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

===============

Tuesday’s coverage

Natural catches 521.6-pound marlin to take tourney lead

‘We’re seeing really good, solid traffic’: airport directors react to uptick in travel amid Big Rock Tournament

===============

Monday’s coverage

First day wraps up with Following Seas landing first blue marlin at 448.8 pounds