The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to the Triangle on Oct. 15 (Christine John-Fuller/Alzheimer’s Association).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Alzhiemer’s Association is bringing the Walk to End Alzheimer’s back to the Triangle area again in 2022 on Oct. 15, an official news release said Monday.

The eastern North Carolina chapter of the association is hosting the walk at Halifax Mall at 10:30 a.m. for participants to honor anyone affected by Alzheimer’s.

The news release confirmed more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, making it the leading cause of death in the United States. This causes more than 11 million people to be affected by the disease overall, including those who help provide care to those suffering, the release showed.

In North Carolina, there are more than 180,000 people living with Alzheimer’s, creating a need for approximately 356,000 caregivers.

The Triangle is one of 17 North Carolina locations to feature an Alzheimer’s walk.

The area joins more well-known cities such as Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem, down to smaller towns such as New Bern and Jacksonville.

To sign up as a walker or Team Captain, or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Triangle (Raleigh-Durham), call 1-800-272-3900 or click here.