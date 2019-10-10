WalkSmartNC, new pedestrian safety initiative launches in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State officials launches a new pedestrian safety initiative WalkSmartNC, Thursday morning.

The initiative is a collaboration with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and several other state and local agencies.

The goal of WalkSmartNC is to reduce injuries involving drivers and pedestrians, which have been on the rise in Downtown Raleigh and across North Carolina.

The initiative will use feedback from the downtown Raleigh pedestrian safety study.

The more people who participate allows the campaign to focus on addressing specific needs.

Data will be collected through an online survey, smartphone app and interactive map, through Friday, Nov. 8.

The study is being conducted under the direction of the Department of Transportation.

Findings will inform a pilot awareness campaign and best practices guide that may be used by other safety-minded communities and organizations.

Representatives will engage with state employees entering state parking decks or lots as well as pedestrians by providing a flyer to encourage their participation in the Downtown Raleigh Pedestrian Safety Study.

State agency safety officials and other employees will hand out flyers to state employees and others in the Downtown State Government Complex

