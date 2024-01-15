ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in connection with a larceny at Walmart.

Police released one photo each of the two subjects.

(Aberdeen Police Department)

(Aberdeen Police Department)

One of the people is seen wearing a puffy black jacket. The other is seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt that’s black with a printed fabric for the hood.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at (910) 944-9721. Anonymous tips can also be left at (910) 944-4561.