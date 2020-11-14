RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days continues as they spread out the holiday savings with online and in-person deals throughout the month.

Walmart is phasing in Black Friday deals this year to keep everyone safe.

Saturday was the second in-person sales event and started at 5 a.m. Raleigh’s New Hope Church Road location was off to a slow start with very few shoppers early on.

The store is spreading out holiday savings between online and in person deals throughout the month of November.

It’s the company’s way of keeping the tradition and sales alive while preventing large crowds and possible covid exposure.

One Raleigh family taking advantage of the deals said they were excited to check out children’s toys for Christmas and household electronics. They said they are glad they can keep up their Black Friday family traditions during such uncertain times.

“Halloween we didn’t really get to celebrate because there wasn’t too much trick or treating so it’s good that they still have Walmart open for us to celebrate Christmas and spend time with the family,” said Kiara McCalin, a Black Friday shopper.

