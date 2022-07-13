NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents in Nash County Public Schools will need to take an extra step this year if they want their child to take the school bus to school.

The school district is asking parents to fill out a transportation request if they want to have the school bus stop by their house this school year, which begins in August.

They say if parents want to opt-in, they need to complete the transportation request no later than July 28.

The form will ask you for:

Student’s name

Student’s PowerSchool Student Number

Student’s grade level

Parent/Guardian’s contact phone number

What days you will need school bus transportation

Whether you will need school bus transportation in the morning, the afternoon or both

The form notes that new Kindergarten students needing transportation will need to be enrolled in PowerSchool before being able to complete the form, due to the need for the PowerSchool Student Number.

Officials say parents with students going into Kindergarten should wait to fill out the form until the enrollment process has been completed.

Students who already have a PowerSchool Student Number can find it on top of their report card, according to a Facebook post from the school district. If you cannot find it, you’re asked to call your school.

The district plans to follow up with more information about start time and bus routes in a few weeks.

The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, August 23.

Click here to fill out the transportation request form.