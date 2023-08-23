ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies said Wednesday they have arrested a wanted felon who they found riding an ATV on the roadway.

Early Sunday evening, deputies said they were patrolling Upper Road, a rural area of northern Moore County, when they noticed a man riding an ATV on the road.

The deputy said he recognized the driver as a wanted person who had several outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Moore County.

They said several deputies tried to stop the man, and he started to flee to avoid arrest.

After a short chase, the man stopped in a wooded area and ran on foot until deputies caught him shortly after, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they arrested 37-year-old Roger Lee Davis, of Robbins.

Davis is charged with:

Felony flee to elude arrest

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to heed light and siren

Resisting public officer

Reckless driving

Driving while license revoked

Operate vehicle without insurance

Drive with no registration plate displayed

Exceeding posted speed

Drive left of center

Fail to maintain lane control

Unsafe passing

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Deputies said he was also served with all the outstanding warrants he had pending.

They said Davis is currently being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $778,500 secured bond for all combined charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 14.