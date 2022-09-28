ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies say they have arrested a man who was wanted in six counties in Virginia after they found him with drugs and he gave them a fake name.

An agent with the sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Division said he stopped a car Thursday in the area of Highway 158 near the Farmers Market in Roanoke Rapids.

The agent said he suspected narcotics activity.

The Halifax County Sheriff, deputies and a K9 searched the car to find cocaine, Adderall pills and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, according to reports.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Roy Lee Henson (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they arrested the man and booked him into jail.

Jail administrators reached out to them, letting them know the man used a fake name during the arrest, according to deputies.

They said his true identity is 34-year-old Roy Lee Henson of Brodnax, Virginia.

According to reports, Henson used a fake name in attempt to hide the fact that he was wanted as a fugitive from six counties in Virginia.

Henson is charged with felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Halifax County Jail with no bond and will be extracted to Virginia for outstanding warrants, deputies said.

His court date in Halifax County is scheduled for Oct. 26.