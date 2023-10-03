YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Youngsville police are asking the public’s help to find a man who they say stole someone’s wallet at a fast food restaurant and used the victim’s credit card to purchase hundreds of dollars of gas.

On Sept. 12, officers said they were called to the McDonald’s at 1110 U.S. 1 Highway in reference to a larceny of a wallet.

When they arrived, they said they looked at surveillance footage and identified the suspect as 59-year-old James Webster Morrow, of Wilson.

Morrow then used the victim’s credit card to buy $350 worth of fuel at the Sheetz in Zebulon. according to the police department.

On Sept. 17, Youngsville police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Morrow for misdemeanor larceny.

After Morrow purchased the gas, Zebulon police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Morrow for two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

He has yet to be found or arrested, according to the Youngsville Police Department.

Anyone who may know of Morrow’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Youngsville Police Department at 919-556-0500.