A man and a woman are persons of interest in a shoplifting at Lowe’s in Clinton. (Clinton Police Department)

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shoplifting at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday at the store at 911 Sunset Ave. in Clinton.

A man and a woman are seen on surveillance footage in the store.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the police department at 910-592-3105 or text “tipcpd” and your tip to 847411. All tips are anonymous.