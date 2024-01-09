RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted by deputies has been arrested for kidnapping and assault after conducting a robbery, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they arrested James Curtis Shipman on Monday for a strong-armed robbery that happened on the 9000 block of Fayetteville Road on Dec. 23.

He was previously identified as a suspect and deputies asked people to help find him.

The victim of the robbery told deputies they were in a fight with Shipman, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Shipman was taken into custody without incident and received no bond.

He is charged with felony attempted common law robbery, felony second-degree kidnapping and two charges of misdemeanor assault.

Anyone with more information regarding this case is asked to contact Lt. Shipp at (910) 875-5111.