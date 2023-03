Roxboro police say this woman stole a statue out of an antique store. (Roxboro Police Department)

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roxboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole an statue from an antique store.

Police said she stole a statue worth $800 from Carol’s Collectibles on March 13.

(Roxboro Police Department)

If you can identify her, police ask you to them send a direct message on Facebook.