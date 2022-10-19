WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer.

During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home. The sheriff’s office said the suspect stated the victim had an outstanding warrant.

In the second incident, the suspect was driving a white GMC Envoy with tinted windows and letters on the front windshield. The suspect vehicle performed a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.

If an unmarked car with blue lights attempts to pull you over and you feel unsafe or uncertain, the sheriff’s office warns drivers to turn on their flashers and drive to the nearest public parking lot.

Anyone who has information that might help locate the impersonators is asked to contact the Warren county Sheriff’s Office at 252-257-3364, or the tip line at 252-257-1356.