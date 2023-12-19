ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple wanted on various charges — including child abuse and assaulting a woman — were taken into custody in Rocky Mount Tuesday, according to police in Enfield.

Randy Edmonds and Samantha Edmonds were spotted and “onlookers” then called police Tuesday, according to the Enfield Police Department in Halifax County. The pair were taken into custody and are being held in the Nash County Jail.

“You cannot hide from the reach of the law especially when the citizens are here to help,” Enfield Police Chief Eric Johnson said in a news release.

Randy Devron Edmonds, 35, was wanted after the forced entry into a bank in Enfield last month, police said.

The incident happened on Nov. 18 in which a man was caught on camera at the Truist Bank at 205 Whitfield St., officials said. Officers said the man “forced entry” into the bank and that police needed help “identifying a thief.”

Images from the “forced entry” in a bank in Enfield, police say. Photo from Enfield Police Department

Photos included an image of a man appearing to hold a large rock and damage to the window of the drive-up teller at the bank.

Randy Edmonds is also facing charges that include felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony flee/elude arrest in Halifax County, court records indicate. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, records show.

Enfield police said Samantha Edmonds, 33, was also sought.

Samantha Edmonds is facing Nash County charges that include two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and DWI, according to court records.

The two were caught Tuesday after there were “many callers” who reported seeing them, police said.

“Thank you to the many that called in the tips to help with the arrest of these two that have been wanted,” Chief Johnson said.