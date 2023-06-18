PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies said they’re investigating a shooting that happened Saturday near Pinebluff.

Deputies said they responded to the 300 block of Fellowship Way in reference to the shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found someone who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect in the shooting knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

Detectives said they have obtained warrants on William Thomas Bryant Jr., of Richmond County, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office crime tip line at 910-947-4444.