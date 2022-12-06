WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Jose Deleon, a deputy of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a car crash while responding to a call over the weekend, Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday.

Additionally the Warren County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are mourning the loss of another member, Roy Carter Jr., who worked for the Warren County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Carter Jr. on Facebook, saying “he will be surely missed, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers.”

Cooper also added a sentiment about Deleon on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Deleon who was killed in a car crash while in the line of duty over the weekend. We’re grateful for his life and for officers who risk their lives everyday to keep us safe,” Cooper said.

No details about the fatal accident involving Deputy Deleon or the cause of death for Carter Jr. were shared by either Gov. Cooper or the sheriff’s office.