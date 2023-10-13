WARREN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Substance and opioid use continue to be a problem across the country and North Carolina.

Warren County officials are taking steps to fight the effects of the opioid epidemic in the area by hosting a “See Something… Say Something” community substance use awareness forum.

According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 9.2 million people 12 and older misused opioids in 2021.

In North Carolina, there was a 40% increase of reports in overdose death in 2020 compared to 2019, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Nine people in NC died each day from a drug overdose in 2020.

The event sponsored by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is to educate and bring awareness to the substance and opioid use problem in the county.

Warren County officials will be speaking, and it’s encouraged to bring unused prescription medications you want discarded.

“See Something… Say Something” will be held on Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Warren County Armory. Food trucks will be available from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00pm.