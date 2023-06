RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Warren County woman came away with a $100,000 prize on Friday.

Carolyn Slade of Warrenton bought her $30 scratch-off at Zaki Market on Warrenton Road in Henderson.

Slade arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,259.

Five $5 million prizes and 11 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.