WATCH: 3 men wearing masks, armed with shotgun, handgun rob Mebane bank

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mebane bank was robbed by three men wearing masks and carrying a handgun and shotgun on Wednesday afternoon, police announced Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 820 S. Fifth St. at 4:17 p.m. after receiving a call about an armed robbery.

According to police, three men entered the bank wearing masks. One man was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, another with a shotgun, and the third was carrying a trash bag. The men demanded money from the employees.

rThe first suspect police are looking for is approximately 5 foot 7 and was wearing a “Scream” mask, tan Carhartt jacket, light-colored pants, white sneakers, yellow gloves and was carrying the handgun.

The second suspect who entered the bank is described as being approximately 6 foot 4 and he was wearing a white mask covering his entire face, a black hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes. He was the man carrying a shotgun.

The third suspect was approximately 5 foot 10 and was wearing a white mask covering his entire face, dark jacket with the hood up, dark jeans, dark shoes, yellow gloves and had a trash bag with him.

The men were able to get away with cash and then left in an unknown direction of travel. No one was injured during the armed robbery, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919)563-9031 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336)229-7100.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now