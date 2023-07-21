ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla toured the Rocky Mount manufacturing facility Friday to see the extensive damage caused by Wednesday’s EF3 tornado.

Bourla said the Pfizer Foundation will help to rebuild by donating to two organizations, the American Red Cross North Carolina Chapter and United Way Tar River Region.

“We are supporting our local colleagues, and we have made a commitment to pay all colleagues through the duration of the site’s closure. We also have several assistance programs in place including wellness staff and disaster recovery services,” Bourla said.

He went on to say that the Rocky Mount community is a place many Pfizer workers call home which is why Pfizer will also put in place a 1-to-1 matching donation program for colleagues to support relief organizations working in the community.

