RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Did someone say snow? In some parts of central North Carolina, yes!

A mix of snow, ice and rain moved our way early Sunday morning.

Snowflakes were seen in parts of Raleigh, Durham, Johnston County and more.

In case you missed it, check out videos of the winter weather and CBS 17’s coverage below.

Winter weather in the Triangle this morning! This is video from outside of our studios near I-440 and Wake Forest Rd. It’s not sticking to the roads but definitely more than anyone expected. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/3gyFSUFr2a — Joseph Holloway (@jhollowaynews) March 12, 2023

