RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let it snow!

‘Snow’ doubt about it — parts of the Triangle saw some snow late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

CBS 17’s weather team said most areas experienced tiny flakes and light flurries.

They said there is not a big impact for most areas, however, north Wake County may have gotten some heavier snow.

As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, snow in northern Wake County was moderate and a little heavier than other places in the Triangle.

CBS 17 Meteorologist Lance Blocker said drivers in that area should drive a bit slower and be cautious while the snow continues to fall.

He said snow in the Triangle should stop falling by 11 a.m. Saturday.