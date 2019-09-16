Water main break closes lanes on major Cary thoroughfare

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break at southbound Kildaire Farm Road at Cary Parkway has caused lane closures throughout repair.

Officials say southbound Kildaire Farm Road is reduced to one lane between Cary Parkway and Castlewood Drive.

At this time, no official detour has been set up. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The lane reduction is expected to last until midnight, officials say.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now