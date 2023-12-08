TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A large water main break in Tarboro has led to the closure of schools today as well as a boil water advisory for residents.

According to Lindsay Stroud from Tarboro’s water treatment plant, the call about the break came in around 9:45 Thursday night, at the same time some anomalies in the levels in the water tanks were noticed by the person on duty.

The break happened near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Hunter Hill Road, a block away from Tarboro High School.

Stroud said a large section of pipe in the water main — about nine feet in length — “split” in half and was “not a clean break,” making it a particularly difficult repair to make. Crews first arrived on scene around 10 p.m. on Thursday, but due to the nature of the break, the broken section was not able to be removed until after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Repairs were finally completed around 10 a.m., and Stroud said they hoped to have pumping operations underway within a couple of hours.

As a result of the water main break, residents are under a boil water advisory that Stroud expects to last until Saturday, as a test lasting 24 hours must be completed following the repairs.

All schools in Tarboro are closed Friday due to the water issues, according to Edgecombe County Public Schools Communications Coordinator Susan Hoke.

The following schools are affected: