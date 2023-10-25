NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A water rescue is ongoing after a boat was found flipped over on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement was notified of a boat in the middle of the water. On Wednesday afternoon, someone told authorities an elderly man was seen fishing from the boat that was later found flipped over, the sheriff’s office said.

Water rescue personnel are searching the areas of the Sapony Creek Boat Ramp and Old Carriage Boat Ramp.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.