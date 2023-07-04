RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When the weather gets as hot as it’s been, you need ways to cool off.

One way is to head to the water, but that presents its own special safety problems.

(Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

“This is the perfect spot, I wouldn’t be anywhere else” said Ben VanOver as he sat in his family boat on Jordan Lake with his wife and two young children.

The VanOver family loves the water, and on a blazing hot day, riding around Jordan lake is a great way to stay cool.

As 8-year-old Benleigh and her 13-year-old brother Gavin were towed around on an inflatable tube behind their family boat, their parents made sure they kept an eye out for other boaters.

“One of us is always watching the kids while the other one is driving, said VanOver. “We keep a good eye on them.”

Before the kids got on the tube and before their boat even left shore, water safety preps were paramount.

“I make sure everything is good to go on the boat, said VanOver. “I make sure we have lifejackets and safety equipment.”

At the Crosswinds Marina on the lake in Apex, they rent boats. There, too, the safety checks are the first thing.

“We make sure to go over all the controls in the boat what to do what not to do, making sure they know exactly where the life jackets are,” said the marina’s Alan Tamlamantis. “If kids are on board making sure they’ll get their other 13 they wearing them at all times.”

As you might expect, on a hot day like July 4, all the rental boats were out on the lake by 9 a.m., leaving latecomers out of luck.

Latecomers to the beaches of Jordan Lake also needed an early alarm clock.

Rangers told CBS 17 access to the beach parking lots at the lake was shut down by 10 a.m.

Signs by the side of Highway 64 warn there was no beach access which left a lot of folks waiting in the hot sun by the side of the road hoping a parking space would open up.

‘’It’s is a little frustrating,” said Alfred Katsigazi. “I won’t let it get to me. It’s hot. We’ll get in soon I hope.”

For those with water access, there is a way to enjoy the beaches.

“We have a boat, so we’ll dock at a beach site and grill,” said Tawanna Gillette.

Beating the heat sometimes requires a watchful eye on the crowds.

“Sunday was terrible,” said Kathy VanOver. “There were so many people we found other locations on the lake that were crowded.”

She and her family used their boat to find a secluded spot.

“That way we could make sure we weren’t around anybody doing crazy things” she said.