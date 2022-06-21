SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN)—A water shortage advisory has been issued in Johnston County.

Officials said this is because of a piping failure at the Johnston County Water Treatment Plant.

Residents are asked to “refrain from non-essential uses” of water like watering lawns and filling swimming pools, according to officials.

Officials said the water shortage advisory is expected to last at least 48 hours, and they will notify residents when it is lifted.

If you have questions, officials ask you contact Johnston County Public Utilities at 919-989-5075.