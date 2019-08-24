Watermelon thief nabbed after he gets stuck in field, Edgecombe County officials say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office had an easier time than perhaps expected when they busted a man suspected of stealing crops near Rocky Mount, officials say.

Friday morning, authorities responded to the theft report on Highway 97 to find the suspect stuck in a field with a truckload of stolen watermelons, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office.

Michael Anthony Bryant is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond.

No further information was released.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office photo

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now