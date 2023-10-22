WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The popular gas station and eatery Wawa is showing more indications it could be coming to Wilson.

Already, the first North Carolina location will open early next year at the Outer Banks in Kill Devil Hills after a groundbreaking that took place in May.

In late 2022, Wawa told CBS 17 it was looking into other sites — with Wilson in the running for a location for the convenience and food retailer. Interstate 95 and U.S. 264 are both key highways that pass through parts of Wilson.

Now, Wawa is planning a community meeting for Wednesday in Wilson with various dignitaries — including local and state officials — set to attend.

The meeting on Wednesday afternoon will “share more details about its expansion plans into the market,” according to a news release from the company.

Wawa President Brian Schaller will be at the meeting to “provide an update on general timeframes for construction, market projections and first stores under contract.”

The meeting planned to start at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Casita Brewing Company will also announce grants to support local charity partners and initiatives.

“Wawa will also kick off its long-term commitment to the local community by announcing its support of local non-profit partners,” the news release said.

A representative from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will be at the meeting at 217 South Street S.

Wawa began in 1803 in New Jersey and now has more than 1,000 convenience retail stores.

Wawa is a stop for built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and ATMs. Wawa stores are currently located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.