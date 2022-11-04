WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – With an anticipated opening in 2024, the popular gas station and eatery Wawa, Inc., could be coming to Wilson.

Wawa, Inc. confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday that it is still actively looking for sites, but Wilson is still in the running.

“We do not have any details or timelines available for specific locations yet, [but] we are actively looking for sites, including Wilson, and continue to be on track for our first openings in 2024,” Wawa, Inc.’s Public Relations said.

Public Relations also said they will share further details as they become available.

CBS 17 previously reported that Wawa, Inc. said it plans to share more information regarding job growth at future events, too.

Wawa, Inc. began in 1803 in New Jersey. Today, Wawa, Inc. is an all-day, every-day stop for built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and ATMs. Wawa stores are currently located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.