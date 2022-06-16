Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Health Department announced on Thursday that it will downsize COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The Grantham Street annex in the Little River Shopping Center will transition to a three-day schedule on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting June 20. The hours of operation will remain the same from 8:15-11:45 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

The schedule will continue until July 28.

On August 1, the Health Department will no longer offer community testing but will continue to offer vaccines at the main Health Department facility on Herman Street in Goldsboro by appointment only.

Appointments are available at www.waynegov.com