Wayne County native named new executive director for Red Cross Central North Carolina

Mace Robinson

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Eastern North Carolina Region of the American Red Cross named a new executive director Thursday morning.

Mace Robinson, a Wayne County native who has served multiple North Carolina communities in Disaster Services with the American Red Cross, was selected for the position.

“I look forward to working with the volunteers, members of the community and our community partners,” Robinson said. “I hope to grow our partnership base and to also strengthen the amount of diversity in our blood supply.”

He will serve as the senior Red Cross staff member for the communities of Chatham, Durham, Granville, Orange, Person and Vance counties.