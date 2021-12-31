1 dead after being struck by train in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is dead after he was struck and killed by a train in Wayne County on Thursday night, Goldsboro police confirm.

Michael Allen Whaton, 28, was believed to have been trespassing on the train tracks in the 2700 block of Royall Avenue between Sunburst Road and Spence Avenue.

Goldsboro Public Information Officer LaToya Henry said officers confirmed witnesses said “Wheaton was walking west on the railroad tracks, as a freight train approached traveling west. The train was blowing the horn and Wheaton acted as if he did not hear the train coming behind him until the last second. Wheaton then turned around and was struck by the train.”

Goldsboro police, Wayne County EMS, Goldsboro Fire Department and Norfolk Southern police responded to the scene.

Wheaton has since been transported to the Wayne UNC Heath Care morgue.