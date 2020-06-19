1 dead after helicopter hits power line, crashes in Wayne County field, officials say

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A person died after a helicopter hit a power line and crashed in a field Thursday evening in Wayne County, officials said.

The helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. in a field off of the 300 block of Daw Pate Road, which is about four miles north of Goldsboro. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

The Pate Town Volunteer Fire Department, Wayne County EMS, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and fire marshal all responded, as well, county spokesperson Joel Gillie said.

“A Robinson R66 helicopter struck a power line and crashed in a field near 320 Daw Pate Road in Pikeville, N.C., today at 5:23 p.m. Contact local authorities for information on the pilot, the only person aboard the aircraft. The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident,” a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No information was available on the person who died in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

