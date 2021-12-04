1 dead in building collapse near Goldsboro, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died when a building collapsed Saturday afternoon in Wayne County east of Goldsboro, officials said.

The incident was reported in a neighborhood near Elroy township just before 2:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Wayne County officials.

A 911 caller said that a building at 320 Longs Plant Farm Road had collapsed with someone inside, officials said.

Authorities said that they confirmed a person died in the incident.

The name of the person who died will not be released until the victim’s relatives are first contacted.

Elroy Volunteer Fire Department and Wayne County EMS responded to the incident, according to Joel Gillie, spokesman for Wayne County.

No other information was released.