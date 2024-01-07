GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was found dead near a Target store in Goldsboro Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sunburst Drive, which is an access road along U.S. 70 near North Berkeley Boulevard, a Goldsboro Police Department news release said.

When police and EMS units arrived, they found a person “in a body of water,” the news release said.

Wayne County EMS crews pronounced the person dead at the scene.

According to maps, a small pond is located behind Target at 1204 Sunburst Dr. and a creek runs to the west of the store.

“The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation,” the news release said.

Officers said the cause of death and the identity of the person are unknown.

“Updates will be given when further information is available,” police said.