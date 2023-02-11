GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

Officers were first called about an unresponsive person, who they found soon after arriving, police said.

“Wayne County EMS was also called to the scene and pronounced the subject deceased,” the news release said.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene, officials said.

No information about the dead person was released, including their gender.

Police said more information will be released after the victim’s family is contacted.