GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman suffered minor injuries after a gun was fired in a steakhouse at the Berkeley Mall in Goldsboro on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened just after 6:45 p.m. at LongHorn Steakhouse at 609 N. Berkeley Blvd., according to a statement Saturday night from the Goldsboro Police Department.

Officials said the gunfire was from an “accidental firearm discharge” in the restaurant, which is located in a building outside the mall.

A man in the restaurant’s bar dropped a gun which fired a shot, grazing a woman in the restaurant in the leg, police later added.

The woman suffered a “very minor injury” and was treated by EMS at the scene, according to Goldsboro police.

The man who dropped the gun picked it up and left the restaurant before police arrived, according to officers.

Police said late Saturday night that they are investigating to try to identify the man.