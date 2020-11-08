GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in critical condition after two people were shot in Goldsboro Sunday afternoon, police said.

Several gunshots were reported just before 1:25 p.m. in the area of the 900 block of North Carolina Street, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

“When officers arrived on scene they located several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire,” the news release said.

Two Goldsboro men, ages 31 and 24, who were suffering from gunshot wounds, later showed up at Wayne UNC Health Care, police said.

The older man was flown to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment and is in critical condition.

“The Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit responded to the incident and initiated an investigation,” the news release said.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.