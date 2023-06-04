GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot “multiple” times early Sunday morning at a Goldsboro apartment complex, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Alpha Court, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 39-year-old man who was shot, the news release said.

The man was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and later flown to ECU Health in Greenville for further treatment.

As of Sunday afternoon, the man was listed in critical condition.

​The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau, with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, responded to the scene. The case is still under investigation.