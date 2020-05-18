$1 million bond set for Goldsboro man charged in juvenile sex case dating back to 2006

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is facing several sex charges Monday after police say he sexually abused a juvenile “over many years.”
The investigation first began on April 13 when Goldsboro police took a report about sexual assaults that happened while the victim was a juvenile, a police news release said.
The case dates back to incidents happening as early as 2006.
Following an investigation, George Lamont Washington is facing several charges including first-degree statutory rape and two counts of statutory rape/offense, the news release said.
Washington, 45, was arrested Monday.
He is being held in the Wayne County Jail under a $1 million bond.
His first court date is set for Tuesday.
