$1 million bond set for Goldsboro man charged in juvenile sex case dating back to 2006

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is facing several sex charges Monday after police say he sexually abused a juvenile “over many years.”

The investigation first began on April 13 when Goldsboro police took a report about sexual assaults that happened while the victim was a juvenile, a police news release said.

The case dates back to incidents happening as early as 2006.

Following an investigation, George Lamont Washington is facing several charges including first-degree statutory rape and two counts of statutory rape/offense, the news release said.

Washington, 45, was arrested Monday.

He is being held in the Wayne County Jail under a $1 million bond.

His first court date is set for Tuesday.

