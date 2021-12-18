$1 million bond set for man nabbed for drug trafficking in Walmart parking lot, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police arrested a man on drug trafficking charges after a bust in the Walmart parking lot earlier this week, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart at 2908 U.S. 70 West, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Goldsboro Police Department Housing and Selective Enforcement units conducted “a voluntary encounter” to begin the incident, the news release said.

Police approached a car occupied by several people in the parking lot, police said.

Officers spoke with the car’s driver and “a consent to search the vehicle was granted,” the news release said.

During a search of the vehicle, 82 dosage units of Oxycodone, 10 grams of crack cocaine, 25 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found and seized, police said.

Carl Deion Johnson, 32, the driver of the car, was arrested, according to police.

Johnson was charged with felony trafficking opium, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintain a vehicle for controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was taken before a Wayne County Magistrate where he received a $1 million secured bond.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.